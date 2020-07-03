Letter: County legislator needs to educate himself

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Dennison,

This uneducated, hate-filled rhetoric needs to end and it needs to end now. I’ve been a citizen of Cato my entire life. This community is filled with people who take care of those around them. We don’t all see eye to eye and have opposing views, but our community has always come together in a time of need. I was raised to hate the sin, not the sinner. I believe that you can unlearn the hate that you’ve been taught. Is it going to take a lot of work? Yes. Is it going to be challenging? Yes. Is it possible? If you put forth the effort, then yes.

You’re telling us to wake up, when sir, it is you who has blinders on. Black Lives Matter, too. It does not mean that no other lives matter. It means that Black lives are suffering and need our support right now. Black people are not killing each other because they’re black. Many neighborhoods are nearly all white or all black. People kill whoever is in their proximity. Whites also kill about as many whites as blacks kill blacks. Also, ask yourself: do you only bring this up in conversations about police brutality? According to the U.S. Census bureau, 60.1% of the population is non-Hispanic white, while only 13.4% is black. By sheer numbers, yes more white people are killed by police. Black people are shot by police more than twice the rate of white Americans. Do you not think cops killing unarmed people generally is not a problem?