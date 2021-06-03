Letter: Court case on abortion concerns feminists

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to hear the Dobbs case, which questions underlying legal precedents flowing from the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. Abortion activists are challenging the Mississippi Gestational Age Act, a law passed in 2018 generally prohibiting “abortions after 15 weeks gestation.” Because 15 weeks is prior to when an unborn child can live outside the womb, the law is an affront to the viability standard, in place for 47 years under Roe.
Prenatal development technologies, that both instruct about fetal age and preserve fetal life, have advanced exponentially since Roe. According to numerous studies, children in utero feel pain beginning during the second trimester. The most common procedure utilized for the destruction of unborn life during the second trimester is "dilatation and evacuation," where a curette and forceps are used to abort a fetus.
Other factors contribute to Mississippi's near total ban on post 15-week abortions including fetal development. By 15 weeks’ gestation a child in utero has a heart beat, unique fingerprints and a sense of taste. During the second trimester fetuses can also sense external stimuli such as light. It is ironic that, unlike during an abortion, babies in-utero that undergo surgery receive anesthesia.
Aborting children is a crucial matter for feminists. Besides fetal pain, advances in psychotherapy have also developed post Roe. For instance, various emotional and psychological risks to the mother have been associated with abortions. As women, we are concerned with more expansive protections against violence, such as anti-animal cruelty laws, anti-domestic violence legislation, and child abuse intervention. In particular, as a Chinese college student, I have been reluctant to reveal my adoption at birth from a country that aborts a high rate of female fetuses. Abortion is a personal feminist issue for me.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s willingness to hear, and possibly affirm, the constitutionality of a law that protects the unborn after 15 weeks is a step toward gaining rights for the unborn and fortifying rights for women. This is a feminist issue that you can be involved in. Feminists Choosing Life of New York, for example, educates on feminists issues that impact families, specifically children, including fetuses in utero.
Li Palau
Rochester