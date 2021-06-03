Letter: Court case on abortion concerns feminists

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to hear the Dobbs case, which questions underlying legal precedents flowing from the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. Abortion activists are challenging the Mississippi Gestational Age Act, a law passed in 2018 generally prohibiting “abortions after 15 weeks gestation.” Because 15 weeks is prior to when an unborn child can live outside the womb, the law is an affront to the viability standard, in place for 47 years under Roe.

Prenatal development technologies, that both instruct about fetal age and preserve fetal life, have advanced exponentially since Roe. According to numerous studies, children in utero feel pain beginning during the second trimester. The most common procedure utilized for the destruction of unborn life during the second trimester is "dilatation and evacuation," where a curette and forceps are used to abort a fetus.

Other factors contribute to Mississippi's near total ban on post 15-week abortions including fetal development. By 15 weeks’ gestation a child in utero has a heart beat, unique fingerprints and a sense of taste. During the second trimester fetuses can also sense external stimuli such as light. It is ironic that, unlike during an abortion, babies in-utero that undergo surgery receive anesthesia.