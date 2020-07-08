Letter: COVID-19 is putting harvest at risk

Harvest time is coming.
Right now that sounds about as ominous as the often quoted "Game of Thrones" motto of Winterfell.
Where farmers normally might have some anxiety planning for harvest, it has been observed that much of the labor for that harvest migrates from southern states which are currently seeing a notable increase in COVID-19 cases. It would not be a stretch to say that may have a significant impact on harvest labor this year. However, rather than that observation causing more fear and anxiety we can be thankful for the observation in hopes that it causes the creation of a plan that enables the harvest to occur, allows farmers some security in a time of great uncertainty, and protects public health and safety.
Right now is the time for elected officials and leaders across the state to confirm to the groups that still deny the reality of COVID-19 that this is not a hoax, not partisan, and we can and must work together to stay safe, contain the disease, and still be productive.
Right now is the time for state and federal legislators to find and allocate the funds to support farmers’ efforts to provide for the community (which is what farmers do — food, fiber, pharmaceuticals and energy all depend on the goods farmers produce). Now is the time to assess the labor needs for harvest and provide assistance to bring the harvest in.
Right now is the time for public health departments across the state to reach out to farmers to reinforce the message of safe practices for the essential labor that harvests crops. Right now is the time for those same public health departments and the state to come up with the means of quarantining and testing migrant laborers so that they can work while at the same time maintaining their dignity and safety.
Perhaps now is a good time to find a viable way to help farmers employ domestic labor for the harvest that allows good pay for the labor while not harming the farm’s bottom line.
We’ve had a year of crisis so far. It is time to get ahead of the crisis and be provide some security.
Harvest time is coming.
Scott Comegys
Palmyra
Scott Comegys is a candidate for the 130th Assembly District seat.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!