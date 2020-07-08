Letter: COVID-19 is putting harvest at risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harvest time is coming.

Right now that sounds about as ominous as the often quoted "Game of Thrones" motto of Winterfell.

Where farmers normally might have some anxiety planning for harvest, it has been observed that much of the labor for that harvest migrates from southern states which are currently seeing a notable increase in COVID-19 cases. It would not be a stretch to say that may have a significant impact on harvest labor this year. However, rather than that observation causing more fear and anxiety we can be thankful for the observation in hopes that it causes the creation of a plan that enables the harvest to occur, allows farmers some security in a time of great uncertainty, and protects public health and safety.

Right now is the time for elected officials and leaders across the state to confirm to the groups that still deny the reality of COVID-19 that this is not a hoax, not partisan, and we can and must work together to stay safe, contain the disease, and still be productive.