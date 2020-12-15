Letter: COVID-19 restrictions are saving lives

So, yes it started in China and yes, they allowed the initial spread. How well have we responded? For almost a month we labeled it as Fake News. We allowed tens of thousands of Americans in China to return home. We only closed our doors to the “Foreign Nationals.” Our government was slow to acknowledge how bad it is. The White House has refused to act as a “Good Example.” The United States is only 4.2% of the world population, but the U.S is responsible for 22.4% of the cases in the world and 18% of the deaths in the world. China started it, but our government and our population have allowed the devastation we are now experiencing.