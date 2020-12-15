Letter: COVID-19 restrictions are saving lives

I am frustrated with all the restrictions that hinder me from doing the simplest things that I enjoy the most. There was no Merry-Go Round theater, no Pitch, no music at Hoopes Park, church via iPad, a canceled trip to Cape Cod and a cancelled trip to North Carolina to be with family for Thanksgiving. ... But I am alive and COVID free.
My next-door neighbor spent years of study to finally obtain her doctorate ... by email. She and her fiancée had planned a wonderful large wedding and elaborate reception. The wedding was instead a direct family affair and the reception was held in the family dining room. ... But she is alive and COVID free.
We all have stories and are frustrated, but we comply for the good of the community. People that are not willing to comply probably have not had a family member or friend affected by COVID-19 and it's debilitating symptoms.
COVID-19 is not Fake News. To date Cayuga County has had 1,381 COVID-19 cases, almost 2% of our population. Sadly, 10 people have died as of Sunday.
For those that want to blame China as being the origin of the virus. You are right! The most accepted source is a market in Wuhan, China (population of 4.5 million), not in a secret government lab. The Chinese government did conceal the impact of the virus for six extremely critical days. Keeping the virus secret for these days allowed hundreds of thousands of people of Wuhan to travel by train and plane for a major holiday.
So, yes it started in China and yes, they allowed the initial spread. How well have we responded? For almost a month we labeled it as Fake News. We allowed tens of thousands of Americans in China to return home. We only closed our doors to the “Foreign Nationals.” Our government was slow to acknowledge how bad it is. The White House has refused to act as a “Good Example.” The United States is only 4.2% of the world population, but the U.S is responsible for 22.4% of the cases in the world and 18% of the deaths in the world. China started it, but our government and our population have allowed the devastation we are now experiencing.
I hate the restrictions, but “I Love My Neighbor” so much more! It is time to band together, as one united team, to defeat COVID-19.
Dan Johnson
Auburn
