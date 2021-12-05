Letter: COVID-19 vaccines protect children's health

COVID-19 vaccines are the best current option for preventing disease and disability from COVID-19 at present. I appreciate that many people are anxious about vaccines here and around the world, but when a vaccine is approved for use that means it is going to help. As with any vaccine, some people may need to avoid it and some may fail to benefit as much as others. If you or your children are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, I would recommend that you get it and get a booster when needed.

The vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 seems especially safe since it is a lower dose of a vaccine used for ages 12 to 18 since March 2021. Some side effects occurred in 12 to 18 year olds such as myocarditis or heart inflammation but the risk from the vaccine is much less than the risk from the COVID-19 disease. Currently there is no way to avoid the COVID-19 disease without extreme social isolation likely necessary for years. The risk for 5 to 11 year olds of myocarditis is much less than the risk for young men and has been negligible in the vaccine trials for 5 to 11 year olds. Myocarditis when occurring from the vaccine is mild, gets better in one to two weeks and is gone in four weeks. With the COVID-19 disease it may require hospitalization and be present for months.