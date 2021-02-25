Letter: Cowards failed to convict Trump

No rational person can doubt that Mr. Trump's words and actions before and on Jan. 6th led to the right-wing MAGA terrorists’ attack on the Capitol building. Amazingly, that’s basically what Senate Minority Leader McConnell stated after he voted to acquit Mr. Trump on the basis of “jurisdiction.” It’s amazing since it was McConnell himself who delayed the start of the trial, after Trump was impeached for the second time, causing what they argued was the inability to prosecute a private citizen. That’s contrary to the opinion of the vast majority of constitutional experts on the right and the left.

In regards to Trump’s incendiary speech on Jan. 6, there can be no doubt to his intent as he clearly knew the power of his words voiced during that speech. He once boldly stated “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters!” Also ... a few words from him could have ended the rioting and saved lives but he refused to stop his loyal cult members whom he sent on a mission to end the certification of the vote for Biden.