Letter: Critical Race Theory is already in our schools

The recent outcry against Critical Race Theory has often been met with, “nothing to see here!” As stated by a local avowed leftist, “[CRT] is a high level academic discipline that is typically introduced in college philosophy or the study of social movements, but is paid little attention to outside of [academic circles],” and that it would be “remarkable and highly unusual” if the school board is mandating it.
But with the recent national attention on CRT, the National Education Association has stopped hiding. They just rolled out a plan for our schools to further implement Critical Race Theory in the coming school year.
But you may not know, in 2018, the New York state Education Department rolled out the “Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education Framework” (CR-S) and it is currently being mandated in all school districts. But is it CRT?
From the NYSED/Board of Regents' document titled "CR-S Education Framework:
“NYSED has come to understand that the results we seek for all our children can never be fully achieved without incorporating an equity and inclusion lens in every facet of our work.”
A complex system of biases and structural inequities is at play, deeply rooted in our country’s history, culture and institutions. This system of inequity [must be] ... Directly challenged and fundamentally transformed.”
CR-S is “grounded in a vision of an education system that creates . . . Students who have a critical lens through which they challenge inequitable systems of access, power and privilege.”
CR-S mandates “diversity, equity and inclusion training examining implicit bias and interrogation of beliefs and assumptions.”
“CR-S draws on ... Asset-based [theories] that recognize that cultural difference (including racial, ethnic, linguistic, gender, sexuality and ability should be treated as assets for teaching and learning.
"Schooling has traditionally privileged the capital of families from dominant backgrounds.”
CR-S mandates “Inclusive curriculum and assessment [work] toward dismantling systems of biases and inequities and decentering dominant ideologies in education.”
If you are not familiar with CRT, some of these quotes may seem positive or innocuous. But consider that CRT:
• Is predicated on the idea that all people are racist
• Intentionally highlights the differences of children and awakens them to seeing other children differently
• Introduces sex, sexuality and gender orientation to children well before it is deemed appropriate by most parents
• Defends equity (equal outcome) rather than equality.
If you are familiar with CRT, you recognize the problem, but now you know it is already here in CR-S.
Joshua M. Czyz
Owasco