Letter: Critical Race Theory is already in our schools

The recent outcry against Critical Race Theory has often been met with, “nothing to see here!” As stated by a local avowed leftist, “[CRT] is a high level academic discipline that is typically introduced in college philosophy or the study of social movements, but is paid little attention to outside of [academic circles],” and that it would be “remarkable and highly unusual” if the school board is mandating it.

But with the recent national attention on CRT, the National Education Association has stopped hiding. They just rolled out a plan for our schools to further implement Critical Race Theory in the coming school year.

But you may not know, in 2018, the New York state Education Department rolled out the “Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education Framework” (CR-S) and it is currently being mandated in all school districts. But is it CRT?

From the NYSED/Board of Regents' document titled "CR-S Education Framework:

“NYSED has come to understand that the results we seek for all our children can never be fully achieved without incorporating an equity and inclusion lens in every facet of our work.”