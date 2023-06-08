I am disappointed to see the recent television commercials stating “Claudia Tenney does not support term limits.”

Claudia Tenney has supported term limits ever since she left her career as a successful businesswoman to run for office later in life. She even supports the exact bill shown on screen during the TV ads.

Just last month, this group posted on Facebook commending Claudia for her support of term limits. Why change their tune? Because Claudia supports other term limits bills besides their own?

We need our elected leaders doing anything possible to end career politicians, not attack folks like Claudia who support any and every proposal possible.

I am sick and tired of Washington DC special interest groups. Term Limits Action should end their games and use all avenues to support the ultimate goal. Their isolated and self-serving message is not working.

Bonnie Ross

Canandaigua