I found it somewhat sad that in the Dec. 11 letters, Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison, who doesn't reside, represent or vote in Auburn, chose to lecture the mayor and council about their voting record, after stating that they had unanimously stated their opinions about the new "bail reform," which are in agreement with his thoughts. A point of agreement presents itself and the olive branch is shunned. Sugar versus vinegar is not fake science.
Keith Welch
Moravia