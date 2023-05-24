On behalf New York's intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) sector, I want to encourage the community and elected officials to pledge an ongoing commitment to people with disabilities and the direct support professionals (DSPs) who provide services to them.

With just days to go in the 2023 Legislative Session, I respectfully request support of legislation that will go a long way to help retain the qualified staff currently working in our not-for-profit agencies.

As New York’s nonprofit I/DD service sector continues to struggle with the impacts of chronic underfunding, rising inflation costs, and widespread staffing shortages, the need to secure long-term investment from the State Government has never been more urgent.

With high staff turnover costing nonprofit provider agencies $100.5M per year, New York’s I/DD community is in crisis. Low wages for DSPs are causing a workforce shortage that is jeopardizing the health and well-being of more than 130,000 New Yorkers with I/DD.

For over a decade New York's I/DD sector has experienced a workforce crisis due to consistent underfunding. It's gotten worse year after year. There are currently approximately 19,800 vacant direct care positions in New York State that need to be filled by the non-profit sector.

To overcome this crisis, solutions must be implemented that provide the sector's essential workers, the DSPs, with sustainable living wages.

A.5268 (Mannion) and S.4127 (Seawright) would enact a Direct Support Wage Enhancement (DSWE) to help address the chronic low wages of DSPs. The DSWE is also a beneficial tool to retain the qualified staff currently employed by providers across the state.

That is why I am advocating for the passage of S.4127 and A.5268 to establish the DSWE. The DSWE will provide the necessary resources to enhance the hourly rate of pay for staff that provide essential direct care and support responsibilities to individuals with I/DD.

New York State has a legal and ethical obligation to provide essential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tell state lawmakers to do the right thing and prioritize equitable access to care for New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

I urge the New York State Senate to pass this legislation before the session ends next month.

Nicole Hube

Auburn

Nicole Hube is multimedia and development coordinator Unity House of Cayuga County.