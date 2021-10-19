Letter: Cuddy's help on skatepark has impressed

I’m going to visit what I feel could be considered two key components of Terry’s campaign platform and that’s taking action on program recreation for our youth as well as community input. What started as attending virtual city council meetings during COVID lockdown times and tossing around ideas for a concrete skatepark quickly turned into world-class skatepark-specific design and construction firms bidding on our RFP. What took the city of Rochester over a decade took the City of Auburn one year to act on.

After frequenting the current Auburn skatepark much more during 2020, experiencing how populated it had become during this time, and hearing the issues everyone utilizing the park had, a group began the process of researching what it’d take to redevelop what we have into something everyone with a board, bike or scooter was envisioning. There is a resource guide for public skatepark development and it’s truly remarkable how many steps we were able to skip in order to gain traction with this project. With Terry’s support, engagement and accessibility, a committee was formed involving community members of all ages. Skateparks are a place for gathering and engagement for beginners and skilled recreationists of all age groups and backgrounds to share experiences and offer support. Ensuring this project stays on track is what the youth of our community need along with Terry’s program recreation ideas. I look forward to the prospect of city-organized programming and lessons at a brand new, concrete park, and it is within grasp with Terry Cuddy for Auburn City Council. It's important to keep the momentum going on this, and it's essential to have city council members who are approachable, who hear you, and who take action based on the ideas of community members. This project is the perfect example of that.