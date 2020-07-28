Letter: Cuomo can't shift blame on nursing home deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Governor Cuomo is a master of distraction and political sleight of hand. But don’t let his celebratory poster and premature victory lap over coronavirus distract you from an awful truth: at least 6,300 seniors living in nursing homes died in the aftermath of his decision to allow COVID-positive patients back into their facilities.

I say “at least” because a non-partisan study by the Empire Center puts the number of seniors who died at closer to 10,000. Last week, the governor’s office issued its internal report on his nursing home disaster and instead of accepting any responsibility, shifted the entirety of blame to the caregivers and families of the deceased.

That’s just cruel and unacceptable. For months, I’ve been urging the state Legislature to conduct an independent investigation into the deaths of seniors in nursing homes. We need to know why the decision was made to allow patients with coronavirus to return to places where the illness could spread like wildfire among a vulnerable population. And we need to know exactly what went wrong so we can ensure similar tragedies never happen again.