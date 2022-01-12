Letter: Cuomo case poorly handled in Albany

I think the prosecutor in Albany County is either angry because the Sheriff Apple didn’t consult him, or Cuomo’s wielding power still prevails.

As the article in Saturday’s The Citizen gives a lot of summaries surrounding this whole Cuomo thing, it just shows how much needs to change when it comes to sexual assault. If the victims win in civil court, I would like to see it revert back to labeling Cuomo as a sex offender and have a criminal background attached to him for the rest of his life. But, should the victims win in civil court, non-disclosure agreements could protect Cuomo and hurt the women who won’t be able to tell their stories.

The optics of DA Soares communicating by letter to Judge Holly Trexler shows fear. Then, probably by design, ADA Jennifer McCanney has to tell the court. How humiliating! DA Soares is making the decision when we have criminal courts for that.

Granted I am not by any means one who knows the entire legal system but it needs changing. For the victims of abuse by priests, Scout leaders and any other trusted individuals, the hush money, reassignments, never takes away the trauma. The best that happens with that is one may never have to see their perp again and/or they have money for therapy. The perp lives on!

However, I am not naive to think some so-called victims are looking for payback of a broken relationship or a huge payout because of who that person may be. Those cases seem to lose steam quickly. But for Ms Commisso, along with the others who have been fighting to get their justice, maybe the male prosecutors shouldn’t be handling their cases. To say publicly, the victim is very credible, and there is valid evidence only to cite government inquiries created hurdles, therefore Soares can’t prosecute, is BS.

Ms Commisso, and the others, don’t give up!

R.L. Searles

Sennett

