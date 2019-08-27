So here goes our illustrious governor again trying to nickel and dime us to death by charging us for new license plates. And he’s giving us five to choose from and did anyone notice that all five have something to do with New York City in the images and only one has a little something to do with upstate New York with a small picture of Niagara Falls. There’s a reason Cayuga County and most all other upstate counties continue to lose population; it’s because liberal Albany and our liberal governor only seem to care about downstate New York and continue passing costs onto upstate. Maybe he needs our money to support the increasing illegal population, seeing as he wants New York state to be a sanctuary state. You think our taxes are high here in upstate New York now? Just wait!
Andrew Dennison
Cato
Andrew Dennison is the Cayuga County legislator for District 2.