Letter: Cuomo leads poorly on reopening

In regards to Cuomo's reopening policy, it does not come as a surprise to me that Cuomo has no plans for reopening religious services since he is anti-religious, and so liberal.

I enjoyed going to St. Alphonsus, and have volunteered there, and I have always enjoyed going to Mass every Sunday, and helping out at the food bank every Thanksgiving. Cuomo has been very hostile to religion.

While we are at it, he is now talking about remote learning. I read this morning in the paper, and I share Joyce Suslovic's concern. If we can open businesses but not schools, it is very hypocritical. Children need more interaction that looking at a screen on a computer cannot fill.

I suspect Cuomo is abusing his authority, and throwing his weight around. I did not vote for him the last three elections, and will not vote for him in two years from now.

William H. Hopkins

Auburn

