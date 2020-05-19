Letter: Cuomo, not Trump, is destroying us

In response to Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore’s letter blaming President Trump for anything coronavirus related all I can say is seriously! It’s amazing how easily you liberals forgive and forget your fellow liberals. Emperor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio were telling everyone the beginning of March keep going out, to eat keep riding the subways, it’s not a big deal. Trump was a racist for wanting to shut down travel from foreign countries, Emperor Cuomo was telling people around the world keep traveling to NYC, well how the hell did that work out for NY, where do you think it came from and now the rest of us suffer for it. March 8 another real genius, Dr. Fauci, said cloth masks do nothing for you particles can easily get through them, remember N95 N95 N95, anyone hear that anymore? The Emperor said you couldn’t go out without N95, they were the only mask to wear but now that he’s more than doubled his $6 billion deficit he’s saying a bandanna is OK. Eighty-thousand people died in 2018 from the flu, the CDC says around 400,000 worldwide die a year from the flu, do we shut the world economy down for that? Most people don’t even know those numbers. This year was on pace to be a record for flu deaths until coronavirus hit now, no one is dying from the flu or pneumonia because all of a sudden everything is blamed on coronavirus. But it is an election year! Remember that the people making these decisions that are crushing our economy are all collecting taxpayer-funded paychecks and will collect taxpayer-funded retirements while other people are draining there savings and retirement funds to try and survive! You talk about sheep, there’s an awful lot of sheep following the Emperor in NY because apparently people can’t make educated decisions for themselves, they need government to do that for them even if it bankrupts them in the process and many future generations to come. But when more people leave NY the Emperor will say it’s because of the weather of course. Since March 1 we’ve had more drug overdose deaths in Cayuga County than coronavirus deaths, does anyone care? Open up our damn economy! Seventeen percent of people who commit suicide do it for financial reasons; will anyone track those or even care? Should they be called corona deaths even well into the future?