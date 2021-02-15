Letter: Cuomo rips off Auburn school district

How many more years do parents have to sit back and watch Governor Cuomo continuously cut funding to the Auburn school district? As a parent it is extremely frustrating that Auburn students continue to suffer the consequences of inadequate funding, which has yet to be corrected by Albany since 2008. To wrap my head around this, that is the year my daughter started kindergarten and she is now currently a senior in high school. Her entire school career has been met by financial difficulties that the Auburn school district continues to fight just to make ends meet.

As a result of Cuomo’s inadequate funding of foundation aid to Auburn schools, I have watched West Middle close its doors, numerous staff cuts, less music and art classes, possibilities of losing different sports programs, and increased class sizes. Now we throw in a global pandemic where kids have had less socialization, less classroom instruction, less opportunities to participate in events that many students eagerly wait to partake in: school concerts, sports teams, school clubs. Auburn students continue to lose! Not to mention school districts are facing a bigger and ever growing challenge, which is the mental health of many students.