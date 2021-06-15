Letter: Cuomo's antics are driving people away

Why should we, the already over-taxed public, need to foot the bill for the $2.5 million contract for lawyers representing Governor Cuomo's office over the ongoing federal investigation over the handling of COVID-19 data regarding nursing homes?

Aren't we New Yorkers already over-taxed as it is? Why should we pay more and more in taxes for something that we did not start?

Didn't Governor Cuomo make an upfront book deal for $3.1 million and $5 million overall? Please explain to us (me) that he published that book without the use of state employees or the use of state paperwork to process that book.

It's bull and doesn't it sound kinda funny? But it's real.

Come on, remember $4 million charged to us, the taxpayers, all because someone did not use spellcheck regarding the sign for the bridge named after his dad before processing those signs (and because his dad's middle initial was mistakenly identified ... duh).

By the way, it was placed along the exits and ramps, along with other interstates close by or near the Tappen Zee Bridge! Oops, my bad, the taxpayers.

What's next? A tax for the air we breathe? I've had it!