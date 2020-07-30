Letter: Cuomo's food rules hurt businesses

The new requirement that citizens must purchase food in order to purchase beer at pubs (even if purchasing to go) is indefensible, economically damaging, and just plain asinine. While I could illustrate many reasons in defense of my thesis, space permits me only a couple: Thirsty Pug. A great local establishment. A few tables inside, a few tables outside. Spacious. Easy to social distance. However, because of Governor Cuomo's capricious regulation I can no longer walk in there (wearing a mask) pull a four-pack of beer out of the cooler, walk to the counter and give money to a local business. Oh, unless I buy a chicken sandwich or some pizza to walk out with. Same with Prison City Pub. I can't pull around curbside to buy a crowler unless I add food. Even though I wouldn't be within 100 feet of dining tables. Never mind that I've safely completed this transaction at both businesses dozens of times before. No, now, because a few people may be sitting at tables somewhere in the vicinity, Governor Cuomo, in his infinite wisdom, has decided that it is no longer a safe scenario for me to buy alcohol unless I buy something to digest to go with it. I can stop right there. No sane human being would think this is a good idea. Left, right, middle, doesn't matter. An awful regulation is an awful regulation. Sadly, honest local businesses are going to suffer as a result.