Letter: Cuomo's pot stance is ego-driven

On legalizing cannabis, law officers have come out against this, and rightly so. It will cause more accidents, traffic violations, injuries and even deaths.

I can think of one good reason why Andrew Cuomo would push it through. He is trying to build up political points for himself, knowing that next year he is up for re-election, because it is popular among the stupid liberals.

He is not thinking of the consequences, only himself.

Also, he knows he is in trouble as far as the nursing home scandal goes, and the many women who have come out against him.

Funny, through, all of a sudden you do not even hear a word about any of this. I think I know why, because the almighty Cuomo has shut the press down.

What he has done was a violation of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Further, 16 states have reported problems with cannabis, chief among them is Colorado.

To sum it all up, Cuomo only cares for his greedy hold on power, and his big fat ego, and the money that goes with it.

William L. Hopkins

Auburn

