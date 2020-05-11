Letter: Cuomo's 're-imagine' school effort misconstrued

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced New Yorkers to accept unprecedented disruptions to their daily lives. Suddenly, 700 school districts and colleges had to immediately adapt to virtual learning. Our goal is to get our students back to school working face to face with their teachers. But we must do so with safety as our top priority. While we continue to monitor the situation and assess the right time for schools to reopen, technology can help our education system continue to provide quality education.
The editorial says it can’t imagine a classroom without face-to-face learning. This was never on the table. Technology cannot replace face-to-face learning. It’s a key part of education. But virtual solutions — created and implemented in close consultation with New York’s educators — can provide some continuity for students during the pandemic and supplement the state’s efforts to make sure every child gets a good education going forward. That, to be clear, is the focus of New York State’s re-imagine education task force.
Jim Malatras
Albany
Jim Malatras is president of Empire State College and an adviser to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
