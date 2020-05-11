Letter: Cuomo's 're-imagine' school effort misconstrued

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced New Yorkers to accept unprecedented disruptions to their daily lives. Suddenly, 700 school districts and colleges had to immediately adapt to virtual learning. Our goal is to get our students back to school working face to face with their teachers. But we must do so with safety as our top priority. While we continue to monitor the situation and assess the right time for schools to reopen, technology can help our education system continue to provide quality education.