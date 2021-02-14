Letter: Current school name just signifies place

I am struck by the tiresome rationales put forth in opposition to renaming Auburn High School, as if that name carries any special cachet. What does it evoke? Not a founder, or an educator, or even a long tradition as some have argued, which ignores the hundreds who graduated from West High, East High and Central High. Some writers relied on lengthy windy arguments that were hard to follow and others were just sad examples of racist thinking. Regardless, there is one truth that should be the focus of the dialogue.

A school does not exist to make graduates feel comfortable with its sameness. A school exists for our youth, for students who are looking for inspiration, who will change the world for the better, who have their whole lives before them. Give them a new history, a school name that represents something they can aspire to, that gives them a real sense of place in the world, not just a reminder of where they live.

We live in a community steeped in the history of Suffrage and Abolition. It’s about time to own it.

Barbara Post

Moravia

