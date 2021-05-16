Letter: Czyz a proven advocate for our children

If you're lucky, at some point in life you will meet someone who you are in complete awe of! This happened for me 11 years ago. We began attending church and my children were lucky enough to be taught by Rachel Czyz. At that time she had two biological sons and one adopted son. A few years later, they adopted another son. And a few years after that, they began to foster two more boys, brothers.

This is where the awe starts to set in! Soon after bringing the brothers into their home, the Czyz family's world got turned upside down by the loss of a family member. Many people thought maybe they should stop fostering the brothers. But there was no way Rachel would hear of that! Throughout that year their family faced many difficult situations. Then, one year later, the biggest blow of all happened. Rachel was diagnosed with breast cancer. At this point, everyone around them was thinking maybe it was time to stop fostering the brothers, for real this time. But, Rachel still would not hear of it! She beat breast cancer all while taking care of six boys!

I have never seen anyone with such a heart for children! So when she texted saying she was thinking about running for school board, I instantly said, "That's a perfect fit for you!"