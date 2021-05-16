Letter: Czyz a proven advocate for our children

If you're lucky, at some point in life you will meet someone who you are in complete awe of! This happened for me 11 years ago. We began attending church and my children were lucky enough to be taught by Rachel Czyz. At that time she had two biological sons and one adopted son. A few years later, they adopted another son. And a few years after that, they began to foster two more boys, brothers.
This is where the awe starts to set in! Soon after bringing the brothers into their home, the Czyz family's world got turned upside down by the loss of a family member. Many people thought maybe they should stop fostering the brothers. But there was no way Rachel would hear of that! Throughout that year their family faced many difficult situations. Then, one year later, the biggest blow of all happened. Rachel was diagnosed with breast cancer. At this point, everyone around them was thinking maybe it was time to stop fostering the brothers, for real this time. But, Rachel still would not hear of it! She beat breast cancer all while taking care of six boys!
I have never seen anyone with such a heart for children! So when she texted saying she was thinking about running for school board, I instantly said, "That's a perfect fit for you!"
I think it's important for our school board to have a good balance. We already have a few members with connections to the teacher/union side of the table, so I think we could stand to have a few who are strictly there in the name of the children of our district. With no conflicts of interest, no other agendas, just laser focused on what's best for the students.
I know Rachel is my friend so of course I'm going to say all this nice stuff, but I can not stress this enough: This is the person we want fighting for our children! Giving up is not an option for her, she just gets things done with grace, love and wisdom (did I mention how wise she is?!). In the words of her youngest son, James, "vote for Rachel so she can take care of our schools the way she takes care of her family." (Unfortunately this was just a wee bit too long to fit on the yard signs.)
Cherie Avery
Auburn