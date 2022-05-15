Letter: Czyz will stand up for families' rights

I am writing this letter for two reasons, first and foremost to voice my support for Auburn school board candidate Rachel Czyz and second to respond to Gregg Eriksen’s letter on “Parental Rights,” which is Ms. Czyz’s platform.

I first met Rachel last June at a school board meeting. She, like other parents, was there as a concerned mom, worried about her own kids’ academics during COVID remote learning, the bullying epidemic in the junior high and high school, the mental health crisis affecting kids all ages, and the many conflicts of interests of certain board members.

Over the last year Rachel has attended every single school board meeting, taking meticulous notes, and speaking directly to the board at the podium. She has attended multiple committee meetings, community cafes, sporting events, concerts, plays and PTA meetings at Owasco Elementary School, where she regularly volunteers. She is both passionate and dedicated.

One sign of panic during election season is when one side attacks opponents labeling them as “radical extremists,” which is essentially what Mr. Eriksen’s letter on “parents rights” candidates does. He claims in Florida the “Don’t Say Gay” bill (which is not the bill’s name but is catchphrase coined by left-wing media) targets LGBTQ students. In reality, the bill bans discussing sexuality and gender identity in grades kindergarten through third grade. He claims parents rights candidates and their supporters are pro book burning and banning lessons on slavery, and that Critical Race Theory does not exist in schools. However, it is not parents rights supporters who topple statues of our founding fathers like Washington and Jefferson and want their names removed from our school buildings. It is not parent groups who have used $9 billion of COVID relief money on promoting CRT in New York state schools.

Eriksen claims parents rights candidates “do not understand the civic duty public schools owe their communities and they have not earned your vote.” What an insult to imply that anyone who believes parents should have a say in their child’s education is not intelligent enough to make their own decision on who to vote for!

I am voting for Rachel Czyz because I know that she will fight for the right for me and for all parents to decide what is best for our own children. I hope you will join me and vote May 17 for Rachel Czyz!

Elizabeth Wilson-Cuddy

Owasco

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0