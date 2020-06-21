Letter: Dana Balter is a strong candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a supporter of Dana Balter, I was surprised to learn that Francis Conole has claimed that he is "the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate" who is the only one able to beat Rep. John Katko and that he is endorsed by five national organizations because they know that Dana Balter "can't win and this is just too important."

In the Thursday, May 21, issue of The Citizen, Robert Harding reported on his fact check and discovered that Francis Conole's claim is a lie. He learned that Planned Parenthood has endorsed Dana Balter and the other organizations had not yet made a statement.

Dana Balter is a strong candidate for the 24th District. Our president is a liar. We do not need a candidate for congress who also lies.

Thank you, Mr. Harding, for the fact check.

Lili MacCormick

Aurora

