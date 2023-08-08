In light of the fact that it is apparent that the Republican party is still supporting Donald Trump for reasons "all of us Democrats" know but the rest of the country appears to be brainwashed by the nonsense that comes out of the mouth of Donald Trump.

Last week during one of his "crybaby rallies" Donald Trump called the Democrats communist, marxist and Nazi's, and also verbally asked the Republican congress to cease funds going to Ukraine. Incredible as it may be, many of us feel that Donald Trump is living in a dream world as the only thing motivating him right now is that he intends to torch the USA if he goes down and if he gets elected to POTUS (in which we hope this never happens) and destroy the economy, the government structure and take over the DOJ so that he can monitor any investigations against him.

The reasons in which Donald Trump is running for POTUS is because he has over 49 lawsuits against him, 3 indictments, very serious lawsuits i.e. 144 of the Washington DC Capitol Police and the families of the 5 fallen Police Officers who died as a result of Trump's reckless behavior are suing Trump and their families too, 15 Lawmakers are also suing Trump, E.Jean Carroll is suing Trump once again and Trump is still being investigated by Special Counsel for the J6 Coup/Insurrection and the "Trump Crime Family" corrupt fundraising and the Stolen classified/top secret documents.

Donald Trump has also given the entire country many reasons for not voting for him i.e. commenting that he would "Pardon" the J6 coup/insurrectionist and Pardon himself. This is nothing more than "disrespect for the rule of law".

In giving this matter more thought, we believe that any "working citizen or poor citizen" that casts votes for "Criminal Trump", deserves everything they get when this "wanna be dictator" is elected as POTUS. We truly live in dangerous times when this country fails to use common sense and the sense of fairness and equality towards "ALL" citizens, and prefers a man who only wants the POTUS solely but to "PARDON HIMSELF FOR HIS SELF INFLICTED CRIMINALITY"!

We pray for America and the decent honest hard working citizens of this country who deserve an honest POTUS who legislates in favor of "ALL CITIZENS" and not the rich/wealthy or well connected. We pray for Ukraine and that they are victorious against the criminal Russian state.

We pray for America and its citizens and hope that this evil "wanna be dictator" is finally prosecuted, convicted & locked up and put away for life.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn