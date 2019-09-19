{{featured_button_text}}

In New York City recently, a policeman named Daniel Pantaleo has been vilified by the justice system and lost his job because a felon died — but the felon refused to obey the officer's instructions and contributed to his own demise. What a gross miscarriage of justice. He forced the officer into an untenable decision and then to add insult to injury, his family was awarded millions of dollars for a death their son instigated. Where is justice? The felon fought the officer (disobeying the law and forcing him to defend himself).

How can judges defend their positions? What a gross miscarriage of justice.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

