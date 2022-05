The reason the death penalty would not deter another racial shooting is that the shooters, like the man in Buffalo, seek to be martyrs. Give it a thought: the guy is prepared to sacrifice his life for a cause, something we’d admire if his cause weren’t wretched. In the eyes of others like him, allowed to be shot, hanged, electrocuted, drugged to death, or even tortured dignifies his cause. He wants it. The rest of us don't.