Letter: Debate on government structure needs clarity

I would just like to provide a bit of clarification to an apparently ongoing discussion of what form of government we have here in the United States. One Mr. Graf stated in a letter to the editor that we have a "constitutional republic," which isn't exactly correct. The United States is a federal republic in which the representatives of the people are chosen through democratic elections (in spite of what some may say). The Constitution is the main legal framework for the country and while it defines the boundaries with which both the government and the citizens should behave, it does not determine the actual mechanics of how the government works. Interesting fact, Thomas Jefferson actually felt every generation should have the opportunity to re-write the Constitution, saying "the earth belongs to the living and not the dead."