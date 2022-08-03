Letter: Deceitful to call abortion health care

I recently read in the paper about the abortion rally that took place last month. One of them said that abortion is health care. What hogwash and lies. May I tell you, Ms. Webber-McLeod, that science and technology have determined that a developing embryo is a live human being formed by the hand of God. Ultrasound in science has confirmed it beyond any reasonable doubt. Abortion is about killing a human being, that is the plain truth. Ms. Roberts, Ms. Stillman and Ms. Webber-McLeod are spreading lies and misinformation in order to further their own greed. They are doing the work for Planned Parenthood. We are all shocked by mass killings, but are all going gung-ho for abortion. What hypocrisy. I wish that a giant screen would be erected in front of the United States to show what science and technology ultrasound shows. Maybe then we would be shocked. After all, this is 2022, not 1960.