Letter: Defining 'assault' weapon not the point

Mr. Schilling, in Sunday's Letters, stated that the AR-15 fires the same .223 round as the Mini-15, at the same rate of fire. He concludes therefore that neither can accurately be referred to as an assault weapon. I would argue that any weapon capable of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others, on three floors, in 3 minutes and 45 seconds, is an assault weapon. An SKS, which means Soviet Military Carbine, is referred to as "the poor man's assault weapon." It fires the same round as the AK-47 loaded with 10 round magazines. The military has figured out what I did in Vietnam. That automatic fire is a total waste of ammunition. I always used semi automatic, so I didn't run out. Full automatic now is three rounds and pull the trigger again for three more. Also, a .223 AR-15 fires the same bullet as a 5.56 M-16/M-4, with slightly less velocity from factory loads. So the distinction made is moot.