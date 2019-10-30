I am writing to support Joe DeForest for District 8’s Cayuga County legislator. I do this because to quote Eleanor Roosevelt “tomorrow is now.” My husband and I retired to King Ferry because we believe in the potential of community to invent a flourishing future. We understand that our insights, innovations and work today will build the community where our children and their children will flourish. We know Joe DeForest and his family. We understand that he is the only candidate that can move us to a future where our children stay in the community and we can point with pride to our care of veterans, the hungry and elderly, our libraries, our environment, our parks and trails, and a flourishing economy.
When we moved to King Ferry from Arizona, we were warned of the high taxes we would be paying. During Joe’s last three years in the Cayuga County Legislature our tax rate has stayed below the tax cap. As a retired librarian, I have celebrated Joe’s support for our libraries and the efficiency promoted by the sharing of library resources under the Finger Lakes Library System supported by the county tax. As the sister of a deceased Vietnam veteran, I cannot imagine a future where we don’t take care of our veterans. Support for these programs among many others is paid for by 10% of the county’s discretionary budget — the other 90% supports state mandated programs and services. We only object to paying taxes if they do not build the future that we have promised our children. We know that Joe DeForest is a good steward of our tax dollars. He understands the complexity of public work because of his work experience and his willingness to “do his homework.”
In closing, Joe DeForest is a man of his word, a hard worker who has lived in and served our community for decades. Joe wants to build a future where our environment and economy flourish. He understands that our democracy depends on the truth of our words, the innovation and humanity of our deeds and our votes. Our family will support Joe with our votes and continue to volunteer to build the community where all succeed.
Elaine Meyers
King Ferry