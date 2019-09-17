If any of you had attended any of the summer concert series of the Auburn Civic Band, you may have noticed a significant improvement in the band's already great music. This is the result of the addition of the excellent sound equipment and staffing provided by Auburn native Joe DeMaio, of the popular metal band of Manowar. The improvement provided by the sound system truly enhances the band's performance and the concerts' attendance has grown because of this.
I must add that Mr. DeMaio has graciously offered his services to support the Auburn Civic Band and does so without recognition, and while remaining quietly in the background. It is obvious that it is his love of music and the value of entertainment it provides to people is that what motivates him. I have come to know him and found that there is no one more down to earth, caring and respectful to others than Mr. Joe DeMaio. He is not only Manowar but also a man of honor and modesty.
Peter Ruzicka
Auburn