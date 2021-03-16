Letter: Demand fair funding for Auburn schools

I implore the New York state governor, Assemblymember John Lemondes, and state Sen. Peter Oberacker to ensure the education foundation aid formula is updated with current data to include Auburn Enlarged City School District's true numbers. Stop using outdated data now! Auburn is a “high needs” district in accordance with the State’s Foundation Aid formula. Yet, AECSD is being funded as an “average needs” district. It angers me, along with other community members, that we have the data, yet it is being ignored.
NYS boasts that it spends, on average, the most per pupil on education of all states, yet when you look at the actual funding numbers, it is a facade. AECSD is in the bottom 1% of funding per pupil in our state and well below the average. This is not fair. Our students deserve just as much funding as other students. Why are Auburn children being neglected?
As we continue to see AECSD being defunded by NYS, we continue to see low scores on required state tests. According to NYS, only 46% of AECSD students are proficient in math and 38% are proficient in reading. These numbers only add to the fact that we need the funding promised to us. We have prominent families that have left AECSD because education resources are lacking compared to neighboring districts and private schools. Lack of equitable funding has caused AECSD to increase class size, cut music and art programs, let quality educators go, and close an entire building. Auburn has difficulty providing extra support for students in general, let alone those with special needs.
Parents and family of Auburn students: The governor is withholding $25 million in funds from our children! Contact Assemblymember John Lemondes and your NYS senator to tell them our children deserve equitable funding. Bottom line: Update all of the foundation aid formula numbers and use the most current data. Give our kids what they deserve! This has been an issue for more than a decade. Stop with the lip service and give us action!
Assemblymember John Lemondes, District Office, 69 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021; (315) 255-3045; (lemondesj@nyassembly.gov)
#fixandfundit
Lindsay Swab
Owasco