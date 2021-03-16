Letter: Demand fair funding for Auburn schools

I implore the New York state governor, Assemblymember John Lemondes, and state Sen. Peter Oberacker to ensure the education foundation aid formula is updated with current data to include Auburn Enlarged City School District's true numbers. Stop using outdated data now! Auburn is a “high needs” district in accordance with the State’s Foundation Aid formula. Yet, AECSD is being funded as an “average needs” district. It angers me, along with other community members, that we have the data, yet it is being ignored.

NYS boasts that it spends, on average, the most per pupil on education of all states, yet when you look at the actual funding numbers, it is a facade. AECSD is in the bottom 1% of funding per pupil in our state and well below the average. This is not fair. Our students deserve just as much funding as other students. Why are Auburn children being neglected?