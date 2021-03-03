Letter: Demand the rich pay their fair share

Over the last four decades, our public institutions have been drained of funds due to the conscious choices of our elected officials. These cuts to public appropriations and services have led to an impoverishment of too many New Yorkers. While public institutions and services experienced funding cuts, most of the private sector has profited handsomely from public money and subsidies. Meanwhile our local schools, libraries, and social services have been told to do more with much less while corporations looted our public treasury. The welfare of the public has been short changed so a growing oligarchy can line their own pockets.