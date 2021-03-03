Letter: Demand the rich pay their fair share

Over the last four decades, our public institutions have been drained of funds due to the conscious choices of our elected officials. These cuts to public appropriations and services have led to an impoverishment of too many New Yorkers. While public institutions and services experienced funding cuts, most of the private sector has profited handsomely from public money and subsidies. Meanwhile our local schools, libraries, and social services have been told to do more with much less while corporations looted our public treasury. The welfare of the public has been short changed so a growing oligarchy can line their own pockets.
Now, many New Yorkers have demanded the rich pay their fair share since too many millionaires and billionaires have fleeced New Yorkers and the American public. By demanding the rich pay their fair share local schools, libraries and social services can meet the challenge of improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers. Demand Governor Cuomo, Majority Leader Cousins and Assembly Speaker Heastie support and allow a vote on the Invest In New York Act. Please contact your local and state officials to demand the rich pay their fair share so New York can truly become the Empire State again.
James Granger
Auburn