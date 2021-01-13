Letter: Democracy demands a strong reaction

Whether you supported Biden or Trump for president, the events at the Capitol on January 6th should shake you up. I am a Biden supporter, but sympathize with the disappointment that Trump supporters must feel over the last several months. But an attack on Congress doing its time-honored job is totally outside the bounds of our democratic system.

Peaceful protests, asking for recounts, being skeptical of results is everyone's right in a democracy. But storming the Capitol to disrupt a legal process is not. It threatens the very foundation that allows you to be a Trump supporter and me to be a Biden supporter. We live in a democracy and we abide by rules and procedures, regardless of the outcome.

After feeling shocked by the attack on Congress, I found myself conflicted. Should bad actors be punished? Will calls for impeachment make Trump a martyr in the eyes of extremists? Will punishments simply fan flames of further violence? I felt doubtful of the best course.

Then I read The Citizen's editorial "Remove Trump - and his congressional co-conspirators." It is so strongly worded, it took me aback. Yet it is persuasive. I have changed my view of what must happen next, based on reading this. Leaders who do not adhere to our democratic systems and procedures must be removed.