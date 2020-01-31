Letter: Democracy dying before our eyes

Donald Trump's defense team is doing the bidding of not only Donald Trump but also that of GOP leaders who feel that they can only win by cheating. Cheating is their stock and trade and their allegiance is not to the truth, fairness or our country, but to their own political futures. In the past they have unabashedly cheated by gerrymandering, suppressing likely Democratic votes, rigging the Supreme Court and being complicit in Donald Trump's attempt to rig the 2020 election just as his team did in 2016.

At this writing there has been no vote on witnesses but my guess is that Mitch McConnell will allow only two or three to vote for witnesses (short of the four needed). He will do so in order to provide political cover to two or three senators in their home states while effectively barring witnesses. There have been 19 prior impeachment trials in the Senate (two were of presidents) but there has NEVER been one that did not include documents and witnesses. I hope by the time this is printed I am proven wrong and witnesses are allowed.

In the unlikely event that Trump IS removed it will not be, as many say, because the "will of the people" was overturned, as the actual will of the people is measured by the popular vote. The actual will of the people was for Hillary Clinton to be president.