Letter: Democracy in America is in peril

Our democracy is at its most vulnerable moment in my lifetime. We have a former president who is conducting a slow motion coup with the aid of the GOP who support his Big Lie. Political civility is dead as intimidation, humiliation, and fear are used by the former president to exert control over his party. Principled and honest Republicans are an endangered species. The Republican Party, as I have known it, is dead and is now the party of Trump.

The party of Trump is mired in denial as evidenced by how they answer these questions.

Was Biden duly elected? No.

Did Trump encourage at the mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6? No.

Was the attack on the Capitol an insurrection? No.

Should Congress get to the bottom of who is responsible for the insurrection? No.

Should the debt ceiling be lifted? No.

Should an infrastructure bill be passed? No.

Should government do anything to protect public health? No.

Should officials ever vote against Trump, even if there is a good cause? No.

The party of Trump has become the party of negativity, revenge and authoritarianism.

In Mark 8:18, Jesus asks of us, “Do you have eyes but fail to see, and ears but fail to hear?” We have all seen and heard the angry mob which attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. We have read the reports by journalists who are uncovering the frightening facts of the plans to overthrow the election by the former president and his closest allies. Never before has a presidential loser gone this far to delegitimize the winner.

Dr. M. L. King said, “Our lives begin to end the day we are silent about things that matter.” The insurrection of Jan. 6 matters. It is well past time for the silent majority to raise their voices in opposition to the lies that the party of Trump continues to spread with the help of Fox News and other right wing media sites. I agree with others who have written to urge voters to consider every candidate’s position on the issue of the legitimacy of Biden’s win and on the truth of the insurrection. If we cannot defend our democracy against the Big Lie, we will certainly risk losing it.

Kathyryn Franz

Marion

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0