Letter: Democracy is being challenged by thugs

As I watched the live TV accounts of Trump’s brainwashed cult members — yes, cult members — storm our U.S. Capitol and break into the Senate and House chambers, I asked myself “am I really watching what’s happening here in America, or is this happening somewhere in South America or some other third-world country?”
No, it was happening here, in the Good Old USA.
This siege was not done by some foreign element but by our own home-grown terrorist group, led and incited by President Donald J. Trump, who is responsible for this outrageous and riotous mob action in our America.
Trump and his cult almost destroyed the longest lasting constitutional democracy in 244 years.
However, sanity prevailed and Congress certified President-elect Joseph Biden's 306 electoral votes late into the night on that same tumultuous day in America.
May Trump and his cult enjoy the upcoming new batch of cool aid.
January 6, 2021, can now also be called as another “day of infamy.”
There’s a takeaway or two that I noticed that really bothered me.
First of all, why was Washington, D.C., so unprepared for this Trump telegraphed onslaught?
Where were the extra Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police and National Guard forces?
There were just some minimal Capitol Police officers at the Capitol. Why so few?
And why the snail pace of getting more police there?
Why were there no high black fence barricades and more police, like there are now?
Why was it so easy to break the Capitol windows with boards, etc.? Shouldn’t they be thicker and be of bullet proof quality?
And now for another “what the hell is going on?”
America’s democracy was being challenged by these cult thugs by storming and breaking into the Capitol and our way of life on the cusp of disaster.
Yet the stock market was up by 438 points on Jan. 6.
The Capitol is being stormed and our democracy is being challenged but Wall Street doesn’t care, as long as they’re making the almighty buck.
Only in America can this strange and unexplainable bifurcation of events be called the norm.
Bill Balyszak
Fleming