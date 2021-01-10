Letter: Democracy is being challenged by thugs

As I watched the live TV accounts of Trump’s brainwashed cult members — yes, cult members — storm our U.S. Capitol and break into the Senate and House chambers, I asked myself “am I really watching what’s happening here in America, or is this happening somewhere in South America or some other third-world country?”

No, it was happening here, in the Good Old USA.

This siege was not done by some foreign element but by our own home-grown terrorist group, led and incited by President Donald J. Trump, who is responsible for this outrageous and riotous mob action in our America.

Trump and his cult almost destroyed the longest lasting constitutional democracy in 244 years.

However, sanity prevailed and Congress certified President-elect Joseph Biden's 306 electoral votes late into the night on that same tumultuous day in America.

May Trump and his cult enjoy the upcoming new batch of cool aid.

January 6, 2021, can now also be called as another “day of infamy.”

There’s a takeaway or two that I noticed that really bothered me.

First of all, why was Washington, D.C., so unprepared for this Trump telegraphed onslaught?