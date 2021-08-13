Letter: Democracy is integral to our nation

The Constitution and democracy work hand in hand.

I am writing this letter in response to the letter from Justin Graf about our Constitution and democracy in our great country. I know what the Constitution says, and the laws and our democracy of United States. I learned that in high school. Tom Eldred was my teacher. He was an excellent teacher and historian.

Democracy starts everything, voting in free elections, being able to do so. The American people vote for president, governors, congressmen and congresswomen, mayors and so on. It's your choice: Republicans, Democrats, independents. You, I believe, are a supporter of Donald Trump. You have that right to be and to vote for him under free elections in our democracy.

On Jan. 6, it became official that Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden. The people have spoken, like it or not. Donald Trump sent those people down to the Capitol to try to overturn the result. He failed to uphold his oath to protect against domestic and foreign enemies. He broke the Constitution and wanted Mike Pence to overturn the electoral votes to his favor. That is a crime to overturn an election and destroy our democracy.