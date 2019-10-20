I am much surprised that Ian Phillips is accusing me of failing to respect the law! Mr. Phillips represents the Democrat Party, the very party that has given us sanctuary cities, the party that urges law enforcement not to cooperate with legal orders from federal authorities, the party that wants to give driver licenses to illegal immigrants! On behalf of that party he is protesting that I may have failed to file a piece of paper documenting the money I have spent or received for my campaign.
The reason I did not file is quite simple; there was nothing to file. Prior to the Oct. 4 deadline I did not accept any donations nor did I spend any money for the campaign. There is no campaign fund since I use my own money as needed. The signs that were out in September were from a previous campaign.
Mr. Phillips is trying to divert from the real issues in this election: The turmoil that his party created that caused two county legislators from old-time Democrat families to leave the party and join the opposition. The firing of two county administrators and the huge payoff to them. The mess in the emergency management office. A newly created $100,000 super highway chief position that is not needed.
Be assured, Mr. Phillips, when I have something to report I will do so.
Hans Pecher
Genoa