Letter: Democratic fundraising isn't transparent

I am very concerned because there seems to be very little oversight on how this money is being raised or how it will actually be disbursed to the candidate. After visiting the fund's website, this problem is clearly demonstrated. Several of the donors listed in the site are listed as anonymous. Shouldn’t a group that claims to be in favor of campaign finance reform and transparency require that their donors be publicly listed? I certainly would like to know who is donating to this campaign. I fear this is nothing more than a shell game to keep the people of the 24th Congressional District guessing as to where this money is coming from. I hope The Citizen will do its duty to the public and holds this group accountable and ensures that they are following the Federal Election Commission rules when and if such monies are ever given to the candidate. We certainly cannot count on Dana Balter for transparency as she already had been caught violating FEC rules. We already know that her past replies in terms of naming her employers were vague and nebulous until a link to the DNC was discovered as a source of income to her, awaiting this Congressional run. Oh yes, I have questions in this fund raising effort in her behalf which I ask The Citizen to explore.