Letter: Democratic Party is the real public enemy

In response to the letter by Rev. Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore: Wow. Just wow. Where should I even begin? "The several weeks of peaceful demonstrations across the country are now being interrupted by those who are using the opportunity to loot and pilfer instead!" Actually, they've been looting and burning since day one of the riots. So. Yeah. Let's go on with "However, it's important to note that to-date he's made no show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement."

Clearly you are not aware that the Black Lives Matters movement has been hijacked by Marxists hellbent on destroying the country and they admit it. So. Why would he back them? I really think you should stop watching CNN #fakenews and do some research. The left has your view twisted with mentalism. Ready for the kicker? I'm not a Christian but I'm telling you that you have been deceived by the great deceiver, no not Satan, but the Democratic Party. Look up mentalism. I mean c'mon. Open your eyes. You've been played. You've all been played by the left.