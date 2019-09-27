What has the Democratic Party accomplished?
1. Aid and abet illegal, undocumented aliens access to:
a. Free health (Medicare)
b. Free housing
c. Free college
d. Free language interpreters (help to apply for services)
e. Free food stamps
f. Illegals can apply for driver licenses without documentation, which could eventually lead to citizenship.
g. Increase in sanctuary cities, which leads to not compassion but to servitude and affects U.S. citizens negatively.
h. Approve the murder of babies who survive an abortion.
It's your choice.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn