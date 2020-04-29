Letter: Democrats are far from un-American

Donald Trump's near constant tweets about Democrats being "un-American" needs to be rebuffed!
To begin with: ‘Democrat’ is a term used to refer to a member of the Democratic Party, an American political outfit. The Democratic Party is the brainchild of former political stalwart Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, and was founded in 1828.
Since then several leaders of the Democratic Party have been sworn in for the position of America’s supreme leader that include the best presidents of all time: Woodrow Wilson, Harry S. Truman, Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.
During recent times, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were praised for their styles of governance and both individuals were actually referred to as “the darlings of the American masses.” Obama doesn’t just hold the record for being the first black president in American history, but he is also praised for his unique initiatives such as "Obamacare," which needs expanding for all!
Here are the names of other famous Democrats who are known for not only their talents but also for their dedication to the causes that also matter!. (They are also Democrats you'll likely be hearing from during the forthcoming 2020 elections.) They include Meryl Streep who called out President Trump for making fun of a reporter with a disability. Leonardo DeCaprio is an environmentalist, passionate about climate change. Alicia Keys is advocating for criminal justice reform. Singer-songwriter Carole King is a strong supporter of “in-depth background checks for gun purchases.” Barbara Streisand made Richard Nixon's list of enemies in the '70s because she is a big proponent of gay marriage and Kevin Bacon is an advocate also! Let's not forget Tom Hanks who is about as all-American as TV's Mr. Rogers!
At the "Declare Yourself" inaugural ball in January 2009, Cher told a reporter on the red carpet she doesn’t “understand how anyone would want to be a Republican,” according to the Los Angeles Times. (I am also in agreement … having once been a registered Republican!)
Go to listafterlist.com/celebrity-democrats to see the full list of celebrity Semocrats and be amazed! But also go to www.thefamouspeople.com/democrats.php to see over 100 photos with names of Americans you'll probably recognize who did what other patriotic Democrats have done for this country since 1828!
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
