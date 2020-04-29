Letter: Democrats are far from un-American

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Trump's near constant tweets about Democrats being "un-American" needs to be rebuffed!

To begin with: ‘Democrat’ is a term used to refer to a member of the Democratic Party, an American political outfit. The Democratic Party is the brainchild of former political stalwart Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, and was founded in 1828.

Since then several leaders of the Democratic Party have been sworn in for the position of America’s supreme leader that include the best presidents of all time: Woodrow Wilson, Harry S. Truman, Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.

During recent times, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were praised for their styles of governance and both individuals were actually referred to as “the darlings of the American masses.” Obama doesn’t just hold the record for being the first black president in American history, but he is also praised for his unique initiatives such as "Obamacare," which needs expanding for all!