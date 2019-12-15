Oh say, can you see?
Where have we come since 2016? In the eyes of a bipartisan Democrat, we have come to hate. We have come to think that killing infants is a right and that we are to value criminals more than our veterans. We have come to an insatiable thirst for power and for control and therefore chaos.
In the impeachment sham, Nadler is the making of a moron with no morals, a senseless rat in a cage — drugged and crazed. He recently stated that Congress is not bound by “rules of evidence” for impeachment. He also stated that "the standard of impeachment MUST CHANGE to suit our case against Trump." They do not need evidence and they must change their standards to try to stop him.
The very latest Nadler said was that he wants to try President Trump for "thinking" illegitimately! These are very sick people and in conjunction with these sick people is the fake news media. CNN decided not to televise Lindsey Graham prior to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's hotlyanticipated testimony.
Graham’s powerful remarks included examples of bias against President Trump from top FBI officials. CNN skipped his remarks because he told the truth.
President Trump committed no impeachable offense and this has been proven. If you are not upset by this then you are part of the problem.
The Democrats are in a situation similar to Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
In the play, Macbeth kills King Duncan, Banquo and Macduff's family trying to cover his tracks and control his future.
After these murders, he dreams he is in a river of blood. What he says next explains the Democratic Party’s descent into total self-destruction: “I am in blood stepped in so far that should I wade no more, returning were as tedious as go o’er.” Democrats feel that. They are in so deep that they feel they have no choice but to go through with it.
Democrats will stop at nothing. They are embarrassed and an embarrassment to the American people. Their actions mimic Hitler’s propaganda: If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, the people will eventually come to accept it.
The truth is the greatest enemy of the Deep State. Today, truth is the enemy of the Democratic Party. See "Are Americans asleep like the Germans were with Hilter" by Sons of Liberty.
I pray you can SEE it.
Karen M. Van Wyk
Syracuse