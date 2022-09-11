Letter: Democrats are wrong on gun control

A recent trip to Bass Pro revealed the agenda of Hochul; the ammunition section was closed off due to no system in place for background checks. So ... John Doe has Labor Day weekend off and he wants to get in some goose hunting, but he can't because goose hunting ammo requires a background check? Most of us are aware of the recent changes in laws regarding gun and ammo purchases in New York state due to another ramrod legislative session in Albany. Hochul says it is her responsibility and "right" to make keep us safe. And yet we have criminals released on the streets for violent crimes day after day. Hochul and her cronies also made it illegal for law-abiding citizens that have a concealed carry permit so that now they cannot discreetly carry in most public places; she cited "public safety" as the reason.

According to the Violence Policy Center, there is a 304% increase in CCW, (concealed carry weapon) permits issued nationwide since 2007. Additionally data collected on CCW permit holders shows they are only responsible for 0.7% of homicides in the US and there are 18 million CCW permit holders in the US.

Knowledge and safety surrounding the use of a firearm cannot be stressed enough and yet we have new laws for training with no trainers, standards, guidelines or ranges available to conduct the training in place! Hochul's new laws do nothing to contribute to public safety and in fact simply open up more areas where criminals can operate without fear. When pressed by a reporter back in July to substantiate the need for these laws, Hochul simple ignored the reporter. These new laws will not make us safer, they will increase the state budget and they are a deliberate act of attrition against the law abiding (taxpaying) people of NYS. A portion of these new laws also addresses micro-stamping as a system to reduce gun crime. This is technology proven not to reduce crime and was abandoned by NYS and other states as well! NYS wasted $44 million dollars over 10 years trying this system.

Repeatedly the Democrats state, "We are not trying to take your guns." Oh, allow me to retort: "Oh yes you are."

Election day is coming soon and I hope the voters of NYS will wake up and see what tyrants we have in Albany and vote them out! Elect Lee Zeldin!

Tom Adessa

Auburn