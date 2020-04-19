Letter: Democrats block Trump's good work
I am very pleased we have President Trump as our president. He could not be doing a better job, no thanks to the Democrats. They have fought him all the way.

Remember when the Democrats were against restricting travel? The Democrats fought him all the way. Then he wanted to close the border. The Democrats fought him all the way. Then he wanted a stimulus package for all citizens; the Democrats held that up to get unneeded things they wanted.

And guess what, the Democrats are still being vindictive. I am so sick of everyone blaming the president. You should be bashing Democrats. So I say Red Wave — Trump 2020.

Norma Bancroft

Moravia

