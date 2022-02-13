Letter: Democrats cannibalized Build Back Better

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better measure initially proposed various social spending and climate actions, stood at $3.5 trillion and after months of intra-party wranglings the House approved it at $1.85 trillion and sent it to the Senate for approval.

These were intra-party “negotiations,” which means the House Democrats were fighting among themselves — and not with any radicalized Republicans — and came up with one hell of a haircut of $1.65 trillion or 47% reduction.

These 220 Democrats couldn’t just reduce some of these proposals instead of eliminating them completely? That’s not what I’d call a “negotiation.” Would you?

And here’s what was originally eliminated (for now …):

A – Free two years of community college.

B – Paid family and sick leave if not covered by the employer.

C – Medicare dental and vision benefits.

D – Repealing the $10,000 state and local maximum tax (SALT) deduction.

E – Allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices.

However, a $1.65 trillion reduction was still not good enough for Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

In fact, these two still aren’t satisfied and have torpedoed the President's latest Build Back Better plan. And if it ever gets their approval, will most likely look like a Build Back Worst plan, with more billions in reductions, which the Republicans would herald to the heavens.

And how is allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices going to increase the deficit, Senator Manchin?

Additionally, President Biden called “passing a rewrite of the nation’s voting laws a top priority” to which Manchin and Sinema each apposed to changing the Senate’s filibuster rules that would have allowed the vote to proceed.

And you thought that only the radicalized Republicans were only self-serving or obstructionists. Hah ...

And of course, Mr. Manchin needs to keep his West Virginia coal constituents and especially his big campaign contributors happy. And he did that — and a lot more damage to our climate — by eliminating an additional $150 billion program to move utilities away from fossil fuels, like his coal, to clean energy sources. Self-serving? Yep!

I don’t understand these two senators. If they’re really Democrats and part of the Democratic team, shouldn’t they support their president by helping him pass most of his BBB plan and not vote against nearly every item in this package or help end the filibuster, so we could give all registered voters the right to vote no matter the color of their skin?

Yes, they should. But unfortunately, they have their own self-serving agendas.

It’s your country.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

