Letter: Democrats fail to condemn antisemitism

With the alarming rise of antisemitism across the nation and numerous reports of brutal assaults on and threats of violence against our fellow citizens of Jewish faith, the absence of statements of condemnation of these un-American acts and actions by Governor Cuomo, New York City Mayor Di Blasio and the Democrat majority-led New York State Legislature to protect the Jewish community is both unacceptable and deserving of our scorn.

Elected representatives, particularly those on the left who were quick to rightly defend the Black and Asian-American communities in the face of prejudice, oppression and violence, have been questionably and disappointedly silent about the treatment of those who practice Judaism.

Equally disturbing to me, there has been no outcry by those followers of other faiths in defense of our Jewish brothers and sisters.

The horrific and increasing reports of antisemitism and the silence of our state government officials and community and religious leaders is reminiscent of the poem “First They Came For the Jews” by Martin Niemoller from which the following is excerpted:

“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a Jew.